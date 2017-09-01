Introducing the ClimaCell Micro Weather API

The most granular weather data in the world
There are a lot of weather APIs out there - and they all use the same public sources of weather data. ClimaCell is the only weather API that uses proprietary sensing technology to deliver the best (and fastest) ground-level weather data in the industry, with the best nowcasting model.
Traditional weather companies rely on public weather sources like government radar. ClimaCell is the only one that takes the best of existing weather technology and adds new sensing technologies that find weather that no one else can see.
ClimaCell’s proprietary technology tracks weather closer to the ground that is often missed by traditional sources. This is why major airlines and sports teams rely on us — to make sure every storm is tracked.
Everyone says they are hyperlocal, but ClimaCell’s API is the only one that can deliver weather data zoomed in to a specific location. With other APIs when you pick a location, you’re seeing weather from a large area around that location.
Other APIs may send you data every minute, but often that data is 5-20 minute-old radar data. ClimaCell’s GPU-powered technology delivers data updated to the minute.
Most short-term forecasts look out in hour chunks into the future. ClimaCell’s API gives you what the weather will look like in every minute for the next 6 hours.
Download the Free eBook: 5 Things to Look for in a Weather API
We talked to developers, meteorologists, and other power-users of weather APIs to hear their must-haves.